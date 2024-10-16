Man accused of attempting to rape woman in apartment laundry room facing charges

KETTERING — A man accused of attempting to rape a woman in an apartment building’s laundry room is facing charges.

Tyre Otey, 28, was charged Friday with one count of attempted rape, attempted gross sexual imposition, and disrupting public services, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1700 block of E. Dorothy Lane on Oct. 9 for a 911 hang-up call.

While checking the building, they found two people engaged in sexual conduct in that laundry room. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a woman had dialed for help, a Kettering Police blotter report revealed.

Montgomery County Prosecutors approved the charges with a bond set at $475,000.

Otey remains in Montgomery County Jail, online jail records indicate.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

