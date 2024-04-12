Man accused of assaulting food service worker after being denied free food, asked to leave

DAYTON — A man is accused of attacking a Burger King employee after he was denied free food and asked to leave.

On Tuesday, April 9, University of Dayton Police Officers and Dayton Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of Brown Street on reports of a fight around 6:45 p.m.

The 31-year-old victim of the assault told police she was the on-duty manager at Burger King, and that a man had come into the store earlier that day and requested free food because he was a “social media influencer,” according to the incident report.

The man was later identified as 20-year-old Donald Cahall. The manager denied Cahall’s request and asked him to leave the store if he did not intend to make a purchase. Cahall reportedly left but returned later that day.

When Cahall returned, he took his shirt off and was once again asked to leave. The incident report states that Cahall became agitated and began yelling and threatening the manager.

The manager told police that Cahall approached her and grabbed her ponytail, striking her head. She said he fought back and hit Cahall in self-defense.

Cahall told police he was “pistol whipped” by the Burger King manager, but witnesses on the scene indicated the manager did not have a gun.

Cahall was taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail on pending charges.

