Malnourished, neglected dog turned into Humane Society, investigation opened

DAYTON — An abandoned, malnourished 3-year-old black and tan female coon hound has been turned into the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a spokesperson from the society said.

The Humane Society needs help finding the dog’s owner.

The dog was left near 1500 Wisconsin Blvd, at the corner of Noble Avenue sometime before 9 a.m., Wednesday morning.

She was found on the sidewalk near the side of the road, with a four-foot heavy chain dragging along the ground, the spokesperson said.

The dog’s collar was embedded into her neck and this act of cruelty is one of the worst embedded collar cases the Humane Society team has ever witnessed, according to the spokesperson.

“We implore anyone with information to come forward to help us give justice to this innocent dog. For cases such as this one, we rely on the community to be the voice for the voiceless. We are confident that there is someone out there who knows more about this dog and we encourage them to come forward so that other animals do not experience the same neglect she sadly has faced,” President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Brian Weltge said.

If you have seen this dog, or have witnessed anything that could help in this animal cruelty investigation, contact the Humane Society Agents immediately at 937-262-8091.

Abandoned dog Abandoned dog (Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

