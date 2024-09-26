‘Makes me angry;’ Mother of shooting victim says wrong decisions led to daughter’s death

DAYTON — A woman is angry and devastated after her 26-year-old daughter was shot and killed on US 35 over the weekend.

Jermea Lyle was shot while riding in the backseat of a car with her 4-year-old daughter early Saturday morning. They were with the child’s father and another person who he was giving a ride home from the airport.

After being shot, she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died.

After receiving the worst call of her life, Jermea’s mother, Ronetta Lyle, rushed to the hospital after learning her daughter had been shot.

“It was a devastating moment,” she said.

