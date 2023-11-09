Major Huber Heights road to be closed for several weeks due to construction

HUBER HEIGHTS — A major road in Huber Heights will be closed for the next several weeks due to construction.

>>‘Carrying a dead body;’ Questions remain as 911 call gives insight into homicide investigation

Starting today, New Carlisle Pike from Taylorsville Road to State Route 4/State Route 235 will be closed to traffic for the next six weeks, the city engineer’s office said.

The road will be closed to install a sanitary sewer as part of the Sanitary Sewer Extension Project.

“Bellefontaine Road will be used as a detour for this project,” the city wrote on social media. “The closure that was on Bellefontaine Road north of I-70 will reopen on November 9, 2023.”

The closure is taking place between now and December 22.

©2023 Cox Media Group