Main Street, Wenger Road lane closures for water valve replacement

ENGLEWOOD — Thursday morning, lane closures began at the intersection of South Main Street and Wenger Road. These closures are to prepare for the replacement of a water valve, according to a Facebook post made by the Englewood Police Department.

Going southbound on Main Street, the right curb lane will be closed as drivers approach the intersection.

Driving northbound on Main Street, the inside left turn lane will be closed to W. Wegner Road. One turn lane will be open, the department said.

On W. Wenger Road, both the inside westbound lane from Main Street and the left turn lane for eastbound traffic approaching Main Street will be closed.

All-through traffic will be maintained but some delays should be expected. The police department recommends drivers take an alternate route.





