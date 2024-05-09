Lt. Governor Jon Husted visits local career center for ‘In-Demand Jobs Week’

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio wants to make it easier for people to find jobs they are qualified for. That’s the goal of “In-Demand Jobs Week.”

News Center 7′s Nick Foley visited the Greene County Career Center in Xenia Thursday to see how they’re helping people with employment.

Lily Wilmann tends to a patient at the career center. Eventually working in the health field has been a goal for as long as she can remember.

“You can specialize and really anything that you want,’ Willman said. “There’s so many job fields that we need and there’s so many job fields that are available to us.”

Sports science is the path of choice for Jelyn Moore. She says she appreciates how far instruction has come and the skills she now has.

“Here we have great facilities and different machines and things to use and also the curriculum they teach us has just progressed over time,” Moore said.

Advanced training that will continue to improve thanks to state funds and grants. Lt. Governor John Husted and state elected officials toured the center as part of In-Demand Jobs Week— jobs that Willman expects to be fully prepared for when she enters the workforce.

