‘A lot more learning is going on;’ New cellphone policy makes difference in local school district

FAIRBORN — A new cellphone policy is making a difference in a local school district.

News Center 7 previously reported Fairborn City Schools will require students to lock their phones up in a Yondr pouch until the end of the day.

The Fairborn superintendent said the no phone rule is going well so far considering their disciplinary issues have dropped dramatically.

“At the junior high alone, in one year we had over 900 behavior referrals that had to deal with cell phones. At the high school was over 500. So a lot of our administrators are spending much time dealing with cell phones,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said.

He said now that they have locked up phones, teachers are not getting their lessons interrupted due to students not being on task.

Lolli said his staff has also started to notice the positive impact it has had on students socially.

“I have a lot of staff members tell me kids are talking to one another, particularly at lunchtime, so a lot of good things happening here,” Lolli said.

Phil Mercury had four kids that went to Fairborn and he thinks the new system is great.

“That way, they’re not distracted in the class. They can concentrate a lot better, I think that’s great,” Mercury said.

He said he’s sure there are some students not too happy about the new system.

“I think the students have taken it better than adults,” Lolli said. “I think the kids have accepted it and I think a lot more learning is going on due to the fact that they do not have access to the phones.”

Lolli said he’s already had other schools in the area reach out to ask him how it’s going, so more schools could be implementing this system here soon.

