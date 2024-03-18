‘Looks like a bomb zone;’ Woman speaks out after home is destroyed in deadly Logan Co. tornado

LOGAN COUNTY — Residents in Logan County wonder when normalcy will return after an EF-3 tornado tore through parts of the community.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, even though clean-up efforts following the deadly tornado have been nonstop, there is still more to do.

>>PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

Orchard Island resident Jessica Triplet said that her home was destroyed, but she still wants to help her community.

“It looks like a bomb zone like all the trailers are just exploded everywhere,” Triplet said. “I know the National Guard’s coming in and they’re going to help get all that debris up.”

>>RELATED: Logan Co. Health District offers free well water testing following EF-3 tornado

Triplet said she is still struggling after what happened Thursday night.

“We heard a train the other day right after it happened and me and my mom both started shaking and almost started crying,” Triplet said.

>>RELATED: At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Miami Valley, NWS says

Triplet feels for the children who attend Indian Lake Schools.

“I know if the adults are having a hard time, I’m sure the younger kids are,” Triplet said.

Indian Lake Schools Superintendent Rob Underwood agrees.

>>RELATED: ‘They were best buds;’ 2 women killed in Logan County tornado knew each other for decades

“Get them a good hot meal and just let them know that we care about them,” Underwood said.

School is scheduled to open again Wednesday on a two-hour delay, then resume its full schedule Thursday.

>>RELATED: ‘Makes me sad;’ Impactful tornadoes scatter debris across state lines

“To be honest with you, academics are kind of at the bottom of the list. We want to get our kids back in the classrooms where it’s warm and safe,” Underwood said.

American Red Cross is offering shelter for anyone displaced and any other support for those who may need it.

“They come in for the moral support. They come in for just the hug,” Shelter manager Carolyn Burns said.

>>RELATED: ‘Still a lot of areas that aren’t accessible;’ Cleanup continues after Logan County tornado

Triplet is very grateful for the help, but now she’s waiting for federal assistance.

“We’re waiting on FEMA to kick in and help,” she said. “Because we didn’t have insurance.”

Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds told News Center 7 that the power is slowly starting to turn back on.

The Red Cross is also doing a damage assessment and will report back to Logan County when it is finished.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 135 Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

©2024 Cox Media Group