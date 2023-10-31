Longtime SICSA volunteer named new CEO

DAYTON — The SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center has announced that a longtime volunteer will be the new CEO.

Jack Omer had been serving as SICSA’s interim CEO since September 25 and now has the job permanently, a SICSA spokesperson said.

“His love of animal welfare, background in human services, and overall business expertise make him the ideal leader for the organization,” said Kunal Patel, SICSA Board President.

He replaces Nora Vondrell, who previously stepped down on September 22 to pursue new opportunities, Patel said.

Omer is a former SICSA Board member and volunteer going back more than a decade.

“The mission of SICSA is so important to me personally and given my longevity with my involvement in the organization, the more time I spent here and more time I interacted with the staff and volunteers, I really felt like this role was a good next move for me,” he said.

