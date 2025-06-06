Longtime priest at area Catholic college dies at 98

CINCINNATI — An area Catholic university is mourning the death of a beloved priest.
Xavier University announced the passing of Fr. Al Bischoff, S.J., on Friday. He was 98.
Known as “Father B,” the university said he “made a profound impact” on the community.
“His deep care for each student, commitment to the Jesuit Catholic tradition and love for Xavier will never be forgotten,” the university wrote in a social media post.
The university also called Father B a campus legend.
Father B held several roles during his years at Xavier. He served as Emeritus Campus Minister for the Dorothy Day Center for Faith and Justice, as a longtime resident minister in Husman Hall, as Bellarmine Chapel Minister, where he presided over the 4:00 p.m. daily Mass, and as a longtime member of the Jesuit community.
The university said in a statement online that he earned both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree at Xavier.
He was ordained in 1956 and began working full-time at Xavier in 1998.
“He was so popular with students that in 2003, a group of 130 alumni from 1969-1974 created a scholarship fund in his honor and surprised him with it on his 75th birthday,” the university said.
