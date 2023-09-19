Local

Longtime Miami County high school teacher, track coach dies at 82

By WHIO Staff

Herb Hartman, Troy High School Track & Field Coach Photo credit to Troy Track & Field and XC Social Media

TROY — A longtime Miami County high school teacher and track and field coach has passed away.

Herb Hartman, 82, graduated from Troy High School in 1958 where he played football and ran track and field, his obituary said.

He graduated from Capital University in 1963 and earned his master’s degree at Wright State University.

Hartman was a teacher for 30 years and track and field coach for 55 years at Troy High School.

He was honored at the Herb Hartman Invitational in 2022 at Troy Memorial Stadium, according to his obituary.

Hartman is a member of the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches Hall of Fame, and the Capital University Hall of Fame.

His visitation will be held on October 1 at Baird Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Troy.

