Longtime Miami County high school teacher, track coach dies at 82

TROY — A longtime Miami County high school teacher and track and field coach has passed away.

>>RELATED: “He just had a real decorated career;” Son of legendary track coach remembers father

Herb Hartman, 82, graduated from Troy High School in 1958 where he played football and ran track and field, his obituary said.

He graduated from Capital University in 1963 and earned his master’s degree at Wright State University.

Hartman was a teacher for 30 years and track and field coach for 55 years at Troy High School.

He was honored at the Herb Hartman Invitational in 2022 at Troy Memorial Stadium, according to his obituary.

Hartman is a member of the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches Hall of Fame, and the Capital University Hall of Fame.

His visitation will be held on October 1 at Baird Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Troy.

It’s with a heavy heart that I share that long-time Troy Track & Field Coach Herb Hartman has passed away. Coach Hartman spent 60 years in the track & field program as a coach & athlete. He will be greatly missed but his impact on the athletes in Troy will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/6lOxzJoai9 — Troy Track & Field and XC (@troytrack) September 8, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group