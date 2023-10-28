Longtime local chief of police retires

COVINGTON, Miami County — The Chief of Police for the Covington Police Department has retired after decades of service, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Lee Harmon worked his last shift as chief on Friday, Oct. 27, and has been the longest-serving Chief of Police in history for the Village of Covington, the post said.

Harmon began his career as an Auxiliary Patrolman in October of 1994, shortly after he became a full-time Patrolman in June of 1997.

Five years later, Harmon became the Chief of Police in July of 2002, the post said.

Throughout his career, Harmon served on many law enforcement boards and committees.

He currently is serving on the school boards for both the Covington Exempted Village Schools and the Upper Valley Career Center, the post said.

Harmon has also been an instructor for the Edison State Police Academy for the past 20 years, the post said.

“He has helped shape hundreds of careers of police officers throughout Miami County and the adjacent counties,” the post said.

