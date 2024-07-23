Longtime educator resigns as school board member in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A longtime educator has resigned from the Middletown School District Board of Education.

>>‘Horrific;’ 1 dead after driver hits multiple cars, drags 2 people at hospital

Cathie Mulligan announced her resignation after serving on the school board since 2018. She said this was due to her progressing physical symptoms from Parkinson’s Disease, according to a school statement.

“I’m grateful to the Middletown voters, for allowing me this experience and the last chapter of a 60-year process of learning different aspects of education,” she said. “I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to serve and get that take on education.”

The district said Mulligan played a key role in student achievement, including its Passport to Tomorrow program and improving math instruction.

“Her hard work and commitment have been instrumental in driving positive changes and ensuring the highest standards of education for our community,” Said Chris Urso, Middletown Board of Education President.

The board has started the process of appointing a new member to fill Mulligan’s seat, a spokesperson said.

More information will be announced soon.

Cathie Mulligan Photo Photo contributed by Middletown City Schools (Middletown City Schools /Middletown City Schools)

©2024 Cox Media Group