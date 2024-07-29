Longtime educator named new high school principal in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A longtime educator has been named the high school principal in Clark County.

John Stekil was named the high school principal at Shawnee High School by the Clark-Shawnee Local School District, according to a school spokesperson.

His career spans 32 years, including 11 years in the classroom and 21 years in administration, throughout the Miami Valley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. John Stekli and the administrative experience he brings to the leadership team at Shawnee High School,” said Brian Kuhn, Clark-Shawnee Superintendent. “Mr. Stekli’s two decades of experience in school administration will help him to lead our high school students and staff in our continued pursuit of excellence in academics, athletics, the arts, and more.”

Stekil will replace Chad Mossing who left to take a leadership position at the Springfield-Clark CTC.

“I’m excited and honored to be the new Shawnee High School principal,” he said. “I am proud to be a part of the continuing tradition at Clark-Shawnee and look forward to working with the dedicated staff, engaging with students, and connecting with our community. Go Braves!”

Stekil began his career as a math teacher in 1992 at Dayton Public Schools for three years before moving to New Lebanon Schools. He’s also worked at Bethel Local, Sidney, Northmont, Bradford, and Xenia Community Schools.

