Longtime Centerville police officer retiring after 30 years of service

CENTERVILLE — A local police department is saying goodbye to a retiring police officer.

Officer John Davis has retired after more than three decades with the department.

“After 31 years, it’s been an honor working for the city of Centerville,” he said in his last radio call Thursday afternoon. “It’s been a privilege to work with my brothers and sisters in blue. Keep doing the right things for the right reasons. And above all take care of each other. take care, stay safe.”

News Center 7′s James Brown stopped by the department’s going away party for Officer Davis on Thursday.

He had served as the department’s public information officer for the last 11 years.

