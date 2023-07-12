Longtime Celina teacher, basketball coach passes away

CELINA — A longtime teacher and basketball coach in Mercer County has passed away.

Doug Smith, 49, passed away Tuesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton surrounded by his family, according to his obituary.

He graduated from Celina High School in 1992 and received his Bachelor’s in education from Bowling Green State University and went on to earn his Master’s in education.

Smith went on to teach Eighth-grade science at his alma mater for the next 25 years and coached boys’ basketball for the Bulldogs at every level. He also coached boys’ soccer early in his career.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer of 25 years and two children.

Smith was also an organ donor.

Visitation will take place Sunday, July 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at Celina Field House at 10 Fountain Avenue in Celina.

