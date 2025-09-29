Longstanding Ohio orchard destroyed in fire

LICKING COUNTY — A family orchard that’s been a cornerstone of an Ohio community since the 1970s was destroyed in a fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported early Sunday morning at Legend Hills Orchard farmer’s market in Licking County.

Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported the fire burned through the metal roof before firefighters arrived. Fire officials said that made it impossible to save the building.

TRENDING STORIES:

Owner Susan Hatch called the fire a “tragic event,” but told WBNS they are “going to be okay.”

“We are usually open year-round — this year, of course, that’s going to change a little bit," Hatch said.

Hatch also said she was thankful no one was injured in the fire.

The orchard’s owners posted to social media, saying the fire also destroyed their cider press, storage, and grading area.

“This also means our ‘pick your own’ season has come to an unexpected end,” the social media post stated.

The family told WBNS that they’re focused now on rebuilding. They’re determined to return and to continue to serve their community.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group