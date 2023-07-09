Logan County Fair kicks off today

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Fair is underway in Bellefontaine today.

While the fair’s opening ceremonies aren’t until 5 p.m. tonight, there have been events taking place throughout the day.

This year’s fair includes a number of entertainment events throughout the week, including a Derby Dog Demolition Derby tonight and performances by singers Chase McDaniel and Dan Wallace on Friday.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 15.

