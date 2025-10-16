Local women among several formally charged in Medicaid fraud investigation

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local women are among several Medicaid providers who were recently indicted in Ohio for allegedly committing fraudulent billing.

The indictments involve allegations of submitting false claims for services that were never provided, resulting in significant financial losses to the Ohio Medicaid program. They came after an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office confirmed.

Seven people and one business were indicted. Among them are Carrie Francis, 46, of Dayton, and Cynthia Lange, 55, of Middletown.

Francis is accused of participating in a kickback scheme and receiving over $2,600 that she was not owed.

Yost’s office said Lange allegedly billed for in-home services for over a year while recipients were receiving care from family members or participating in programming outside the home. Investigators calculated that it cost Medicaid over $34,000.

“If you sneak extra Medicaid dollars like Halloween candy, don’t be surprised when the consequences leave a bitter taste,” Yost said, emphasizing the seriousness of the fraud.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, part of the Health Care Fraud Section, continues to work with federal, state, and local partners to combat Medicaid fraud and protect vulnerable adults, underscoring the importance of accountability in healthcare funding.

