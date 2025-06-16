Local woman completes swim across English Channel

YELLOW SPRINGS — After months of training, a local woman finished her swim across the English Channel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Village of Yellow Springs shared pictures and congratulated Amy Wamsley on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

“After months of training, Amy just completed her swim across the English Channel, accomplishing the feat in 16 hours, 56 minutes, and 40 seconds!” the village wrote.

Wamsley said she wanted to accomplish her goal of swimming across the channel by the time she turned 50 years old.

“She turned 50 during her epic swim,” the village said. “Hats off to you, Amy Wamsley. Your fearlessness and dedication are an inspiration!!”

Congratulations, Amy!

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group