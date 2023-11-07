Local veterans welcome home remains of Miamisburg soldier killed in Korean War

DAYTON — A local soldier died in the Korean War in 1950 but finally returned home this morning.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was out at Dayton International Airport Tuesday morning as veterans waived home U.S. Army Private First Class Billy DeBord with their post colors and American flags.

>> I-TEAM: Internal investigation finds inappropriate spending at Kettering Health, network says

DeBord grew up in Miamisburg before joining the military. He was killed in the Korean War in 1950 and went unaccounted until May 31 when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced they found his body.

Now, more than 70 years later he returned home at Dayton International Airport. Local veterans like Josh Atwell, came out to welcome him home.

“We were all sitting along there, as soon as the hearse came by we would render the salute as proper,” Atwell, who served in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2010, said.

He told Robertson that his favorite part about being in the military is the comradery between his fellow soldiers because they show up for each other.

>> Coroner IDs man in Dayton homicide case; Police looking for truck related to investigation

“We gotta bring everybody home,” Atwell said.

When they do, they honor their fellow brother-in-arms.

DeBord is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific along with many others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show that he has been accounted for.

A funeral will be held for DeBord on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

© 2023 Cox Media Group