Pending tropical storm cancels local honor flight to Washington DC

DAYTON — A local veteran’s organization has canceled its flight to Washington due to bad weather.

Honor Flight Dayton has canceled Saturday’s fight due to an ‘anticipated’ tropical storm, the organization announced.

A system off the cost of North Carolina is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm this weekend.

The storm is expected to impact parts of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Honor Flight Dayton is a program that takes veterans who served from the beginning of WWII through the end of the Vietnam Era to see the national memorials in Washington D.C., according to their website.

The flight was scheduled to leave Friday morning with 100 veterans and dozens of chaperones on board.

Al Bailey, the president of Honor Flight Dayton, told News Center 7 that the veterans are in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, and their safety is the primary concern.

Honor Flight Dayton will look to reschedule the flight for a later date.

