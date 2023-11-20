Local teacher receives state award for incorporating art into curriculum

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A local high school teacher received an award from the state for incorporating art into her curriculum.

Springfield High School German teacher Nicole Sage received the Distinguished Educator in Art Education award from the Ohio Art Education Association (OAEA), according to a spokesperson from the district.

This award recognizes teachers who incorporate and celebrate art in their curriculum, without being an art teacher.

Sage has been teaching high school German for 25 years and her students refer to her as ‘Frau Sage,’ the spokesperson said.

Some of Sage’s lessons include having students write and illustrate children’s books in German, create a Holocaust remembrance quilt, paint national flag murals, and recreate German, Austrian, and Swiss architecture.

“Niki’s honest and genuine approach to life, as well as her profound conviction that art and culture are indefinitely intertwined allows her students to not only experience an amazing educator but also an incredible spirit,” Springfield High School Lead Principal Lisa Cunningham said.

Sage has also served in several student club advisory positions, including the National Honor Society.

On Nov. 16, Safe was also presented with the 25-Year Service Award by the Springfield City School District to honor her dedication to the students of Springfield.

