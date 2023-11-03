Local task force targeting impaired drivers gets $250K grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County OVI Task Force is getting a quarter million dollars.

The grant is awarded through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

More than 17 jurisdictions from around Montgomery County make up the task force.

>> Tobacco use falls among high school students, but middle schoolers now at risk

It will help the task force crackdown on impaired drivers and help prevent deadly OVI crashes on Montgomery County roads.

The task force said there were almost 40 crashes involving impaired drivers last year, they hope to reduce that number to 12.













©2023 Cox Media Group