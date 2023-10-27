Local Task Force to hold OVI checkpoint tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be holding a checkpoint tonight.

It will take place in the City of Hamilton at the 2200 block of S. Erie Blvd. (State Route 4) starting tonight at 10 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m., according to a Butler County OVI Task Force spokesperson.

The northbound lane will be checked.

The checkpoints and saturation patrols are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as well as the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

