Butler County task force to hold OVI checkpoint taking place tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI Checkpoint tonight.

The checkpoint is located in the city of Oxford at 5270 College Corner Pk. (US 27).

The OVI checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending no later than 9:30 p.m.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and death.









