Butler County task force to hold OVI checkpoint taking place tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI Checkpoint tonight.
The checkpoint is located in the city of Oxford at 5270 College Corner Pk. (US 27).
>> Find a furry friend this Saturday at the Paws of Fall Adoption Fest
The OVI checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending no later than 9:30 p.m.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and death.
©2023 Cox Media Group