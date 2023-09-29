Local task force to hold OVI checkpoint taking place tonight

MIDDLETOWN — There will be an OVI checkpoint across the part of the region tonight.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct a checkpoint in the City of Middletown, according to a spokesperson.

The checkpoint will take place on the southbound lanes of N. Verita Parkway (State Route 73) at the Miami River County Park parking lot (across from Access Road #2) to the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue.

It starts this evening at 6 p.m. and ends no later than 10 p.m. tonight.

The task force also announced they will hold an OVI checkpoint tomorrow in Butler County. The location has not yet been announced.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and death.

