Local students hope to use their voice following ‘Teen Youth Summit’

DAYTON — Hundreds of local high school students participated in a youth summit in Dayton on Wednesday.

Teens participated in Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims’ second teen youth summit.

Students participated in sessions and heard from several speakers that focused on mental health, advocacy, mentorship, health and wellness, and leadership development.

This year’s theme was, ‘Use your voice.’

“I hope to gain that people are talking and using their voices when it comes to mental health and what they have going on with them,” said Jaden Ware, Chaminade Julienne High School student. “Because a lot of times, people don’t speak up, and then bigger problems come.”

The purpose of the summit is to help teens grow into community leaders.

Students from Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Early College Academy, and Chaminade Julienne were involved.

