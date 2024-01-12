Local U.S. route closed due to debris, utility lines in roadway

PREBLE COUNTY — A U.S. route that goes through Preble County is closed in both directions due to utility lines and debris in the roadway.

U.S. 40 at S Old National Rd., near the Ohio-Indiana state line, is currently closed in both directions, according to OHGO.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologists report there is currently a Wind Advisory with sustained wind from 25 to 30 mph and gusts that could reach up to 50 mph.

>> Wind Advisory today thru Saturday; Rain, snow mix arrives late this AM, very cold this weekend

During this advisory, downed trees, power lines, and stray debris are a possibility.

According to a Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, there wasn’t a crash on U.S. 40 to cause the closure, but could not confirm it is weather-related.

Those driving in the area are asked to use a different route.

News Center 7 will update this story when the roadway is reopened.

