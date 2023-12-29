Local sheriff’s office warns community of uptick in vehicle thefts

SHELBY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an uptick in vehicle thefts.

Several vehicles have been stolen throughout the past month in Shelby County, according to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The office says they aren’t the only county dealing with this as adjoining counties have also seen a drastic increase in vehicle thefts.

The community was reminded how important it is to keep valuables out of your vehicles, remove your keys, and lock your vehicles.

The keys have been inside all of the vehicles that have been stolen, the post said.

“Make it hard for them and remove the keys and valuables,” the social media post said.

If you see something strange, call and report it. Do not approach anyone.

