Local sheriff’s office partners with cleaners for annual Operation Cover-Up

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Sunset Cleaners to collect and distribute coats to children in Miami County for the 32nd year, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

They are requesting help from the community to help keep children warm this winter.

Coats can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office or at Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua, West Milton, the spokesperson said.

The final day to drop off coats is October 20.

Coat distribution will take place at the Miami County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For additional information contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 440-6085 or email adminassist@miamicountyso.com.

