Local sheriff’s office offers food donations to the community

By WHIO Staff
LOGAN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is giving back to the community in a time of need.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office started a “Give Back Table”, according to a Facebook post.

The premade bags of food have all the ingredients needed for a meal.

There is no need to call or sign up; simply walk inside their double doors and grab a bag.

The sheriff’s office is looking for donations to continue the program and will provide a supply list of their needs upon reaching out.

They plan to run the program until Christmas.

