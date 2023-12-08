Local sheriff’s office hosting free car seat inspection today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office will be hosting a free car seat inspection today.

>>‘Grateful every day;’ Local family recounts incidents that destroyed their home

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies will be inspecting car seats at its Jefferson Township substation, the sheriff’s department wrote on social media.

It will take place this morning beginning at 8 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. at the 500 block of Infirmary Road.

Certified car seat installers will be available to check and assist in proper car seat installation.

©2023 Cox Media Group