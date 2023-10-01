Local school’s 56th annual Homecoming Parade to occur today

HARRISON TWP — The 56th Annual Northridge Homecoming Parade and Community Celebration will be held today, Oct. 1.

The parade will take place along North Dixie Drive starting at 2 p.m.

The Community Celebration will start immediately after the parade at the Northridge Local School grounds.

North Dixie Drive from Arthur Ave to Needmore Rd will be closed at least one hour before the parade starts.

Starting at 2 p.m. North Dixie Drive from Needmore to Frederick Pike will be closed until the end of the parade.

