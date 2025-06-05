Local school levy fails by 3 votes after recount

HUBER HEIGHTS — After a recount, the final results for a local school levy are in.

Voters rejected the 6.9 mill property tax levy that would benefit Huber Heights City Schools.

Three votes made the difference.

"Huber Heights City Schools remains focused on its mission to empower and inspire students for a successful future. We will continue to provide a high-quality education and support students as they achieve today and excel tomorrow," the district wrote on social media.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix previously told News Center 7 that the district is prepared to cut more than $7 million of its budget if the levy doesn’t pass.

