Local school district reports outbreak of highly contagious respiratory illness

GERMANTOWN — Nearly 10 new cases of whooping cough have been confirmed in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a local school district is dealing with a whooping cough outbreak.

A spokesperson confirmed that there are currently nine confirmed cases of Pertussis or “whooping cough” in the Valley View Local School District in Germantown.

Dan Suffoletto, Dayton and Montgomery County public information manager, said the first case in the district came in on May 9, but the student was probably infected before then.

Eight other students contracted whooping cough earlier in the month, meaning nine currently have it.

Suffoletto said this is a bit unusual as the illness usually spreads in the winter, but it is not uncommon.

So far this year 34 cases have been reported in Montgomery County.

Suffoletto said symptoms are a hacking cough that can be most dangerous for infants.

“It can be very dangerous for them and we want to remind pregnant women to get vaccinated for Pertussis,” he said.

