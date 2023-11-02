Local school district to hold substitute hiring event next weekend

BEAVERCREEK — A Greene County school district has announced that a substitute hiring event will take place next weekend.

Beavercreek City Schools says it will take place at their board of education office at the 3000 block of Kemp Road on November 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., a spokesperson said.

“This event provides a unique opportunity for interested individuals to explore the possibilities of being part of the BCS school community and learn more about the substitute roles available within the district,” the school district said.

Attendees will have the chance to engage school district employees and gain insights into their experiences working as substitutes within the district.

Principals and transportation representatives from the school district will also be there to explain the roles of substitute teachers and special needs assistants.

Anyone interested can visit this website for more information.

