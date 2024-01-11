Local school district announces choice for new high school football head coach

BEAVERCREEK — A local school district has announced its choice as its new head football coach.

Beavercreek City Schools (BCS) said that Trace Smitherman will lead the Beavercreek High School football program, a city school spokesperson said.

He has served as an assistant coach at the school for the previous five seasons throughout his 14-year coaching career.

Smitherman has also been a head coach at Stebbins, Xenia, and Tri-County North.

“He has dedicated his coaching career to advancing and nurturing student athletes’ talents in his football programs, bringing Beavercreek a wealth of knowledge, experience, and familiarity with opponents in the Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC),” said Brad Pompos, BCS Athletic Director.

Superintendent Paul Otten will recommend the Board of Education approve Coach Smitherman’s hiring at next month’s meeting.

Beavercreek City Schools announces choice for new head football coach Photo credit to Beavercreek City Schools





