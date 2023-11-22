Local Rumpke trash collection delayed this week due to Thanksgiving holiday

TROTWOOD — Rumpke will delay its trash collection by one day this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash collection scheduled in the City of Trotwood for Thursday will be moved to Friday, November 24, the city announced on social media.

Collection services that normally take place on Fridays will be moved to Saturday, November 25.

It will resume its regular schedule next week.

Users are reminded to place their trash cans on the curb the night before their scheduled collection day to avoid missed service.

