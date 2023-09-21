Local rehabilitation center finds unique ways to help patients heal from life-altering injuries

DAYTON — A rehabilitation institute is using wheelchair races and driving simulators to bring more attention to National Rehabilitation Week.

It wants to highlight how facilities like the Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio work to help people recover from brain injuries, spinal injuries and more.

“It is so rewarding after they come to be with if they can walk out of here is a wonderful thing,” -- said. “But even something so simple as ‘I can brush my teeth myself’ those things that we take for granted every day.” Etene Terrell-Fakorede, CEO of The Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio said.

The institute is a joint venture between Premier Health and Encompass Health.





