Local principal sleeps on school’s roof after challenging students to fundraising goal

MIDDLETOWN — The principal of a local school recently slept on the school’s roof after challenging his students to a fundraising goal.

Stephen Sippel, principal of Central Academy in Middletown, challenged his students to raise $10,000 during a walk-a-thon, the school district said in a social media post. In return, he promised to camp out on the school’s roof overnight.

According to the school district, the students won.

Brookville High School’s principal, Jason Stephan, also had to sleep on the roof of the high school last month after losing to a similar bet with his students.

