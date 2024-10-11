Local principal goes skydiving as promise to students who met fundraising goal

FAIRBORN — A principal in Greene County conquered her fears to keep a promise to her students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Fairborn Intermediate School Principal Tammy Gendreau went skydiving as part of a reward to students for meeting a fundraising goal.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gendreau told her students that if they raised $25,000, she would take the leap.

The Parent-Teacher Organization set up the fundraiser and the funds go towards field trips, school supplies, and other necessities.

Gendreau said once she made the promise to her students, she couldn’t take it back.

She believes it’s important to follow through on something you say you’ll do.

“After my face stopped jiggling because the pictures are quite funny, I was just floating around like a bird and a lot of the kids now want they’re like, Ms. Gendreau, I want to do that! I’m afraid of heights too, but I want to do that,” Gendreau said.

She told News Center 7 that she’s grateful for the parents, as it makes it easier for staff to do things like this.

Now her only issue is figuring out what she’ll do next year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



