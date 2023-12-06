Local police warning about scam involving fake survey

CENTERVILLE — A local city is warning about a new text message scam.

>>1 dead, another injured after crash in Dayton

The Centerville Police Department wrote their social media page that there was a text message going out to the public claiming to be from the City of Centerville.

The message appears to be a survey with a link asking people to take a survey.

“This is NOT from the city, and it is a scam,” the department said.

The City of Centerville also shared the warning on its official social page.

If anyone gets the text message, they are asked to not respond to the text.

©2023 Cox Media Group