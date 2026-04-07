Local police warn of jury duty, court summons text scams

RICHMOND, Indiana — A local police department is warning residents about an ongoing text scam involving missed jury and court appearances.

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The Richmond Police Department said in a social media post that it has seen an increase in complaints about these scams.

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The department reminds its community that the courts do not send summons by text message and will not ask you to pay fines, fees, or bonds over the phone.

“Any message demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest is a scam,” the department said.

People who receive these kinds of messages shouldn’t click on links, send money, or provide any personal information.

Instead, screenshot the message and report it to the local law enforcement agency.

“If you’re ever unsure, take a breath and verify through official channels. A legitimate court issue will involve formal documentation, not a random text message,” the department said.

Richmond police will continue to monitor the scam.

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