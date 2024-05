MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local police officer was recently honored at a Cincinnati Reds game.

Lieutenant Jay Phares is retiring from the Miami Township Police Department after 34 years and celebrated it with family and friends.

The department posted photos and a video on its social media page.

The Reds honored Lt. Phares with a special ceremony.

He even appeared on the jumbotron.

