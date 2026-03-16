Local police department welcomes three new officers

MIAMISBURG — A local police department has announced that new officers will be patrolling the streets.

The Miamisburg Police Department announces three recruits have graduated from the Butler Tech Police Academy, according to a social media post.

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The officers are Evan Planck, Caleb Burke, and Aaron Dufresne.

They began their field training on Friday Mar. 13.

“These officers spent the last several months putting in the hard work, dedication, and discipline required to earn the badge”, said the post.

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