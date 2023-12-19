Local police department warns of scammer impersonating sergeant

FAIRBORN — A local police department has warned its community of a new scam.

>> Flags in Preble County ordered to fly at half-staff after car crash kills Sheriff’s deputy, 1 other

The Fairborn Police Department informed residents that a scammer is posing as Sergeant Nathan Penrod, according to a social media post.

The scammer will claim to have important legal matters to discuss with you.

They are using the phone number (937) 735-0010 to contact residents.

“If you receive a call from this number, do not provide any personal information or engage in the conversation,” the post said.

>> Preble County deputy, second driver killed after head-on crash

The department wants community members to remember that Fairborn police will never contact you in this manner for legal matters.

If you ever have any doubts about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and contact the department directly using their official phone number: (937) 754-3000.

©2023 Cox Media Group