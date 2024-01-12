Local police department warning of phone scam involving phone, cable companies

GREENVILLE — A local police department is warning people about a new phone scam.

The Greenville Police Department wrote on its social media page that they have been receiving complaints from people representing phone and cable companies.

They claim to be offering large discounts and/or benefits.

“If you receive anything from individuals or companies offering the above that may or may not be valid, please do not reply to the notice or provide them with your information,” the department said.

They are encouraging customers to call or reach out to their current company with the contact information they have.





