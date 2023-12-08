Local police department utilizing new technology to keep community safe

MIAMI TWP. — Drones have helped a local police department arrest multiple suspects, which is helping put some in the community at ease.

As News Center 7′s Malik Patterson reported at 6 p.m. Miami Township Police Department got their first drone three years ago.

But within this week they have proven just as helpful as a K-9 unit.

“We conducted a traffic stop and then they fled the traffic stop and fled the area on foot,” Sgt. James McCarty with Miami Township Police Department said.

Drone footage given to News Center 7 by the police department shows the drone tracking suspects as they ran through a wooded area.

The drones pick up on people’s heat signatures, along with facial recognition so once they lock in on the person.

The drone will fly itself giving police the exact location.

“I say good get all of them,” Donna Drugan said. “Get the criminals. I mean Christmas time they just don’t have any brains.”

Drugan, a resident, said she thinks this is super beneficial during the holidays.

This year the department has used the drones 100 times to help in anything from missing person cases to foot chases.

“The last time I checked form last month we had five apprehensions that are directly related to drone deployment,” McCarty said.

Drugan said this technology is something to get used to.

“I grew up in the 40s and 50s so it’s a lot different but I like the technology trust me,” she said.

